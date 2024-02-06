National Guard flyover set for Friday afternoon

The Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct a B-2 flyover of Cape Girardeau and five other Missouri communities to honor medical and health care professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 on today, according to a news release.
The flyovers are part of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve. The USAF performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, fully functional training missions conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and incorporated into existing flight schedules, the release stated.
The Cape Girardeau flight is tentatively scheduled for 4:50 p.m. Friday.
During the flyovers, all residents are encouraged to follow strict social-distancing guidelines and refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.
