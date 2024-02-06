Narwhal's extra 'tail' explained: Parasitic twin

When Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn burst onto the animal rescue scene earlier this month, one question loomed above all others: Why did the golden retriever puppy have a “tail” growing out of his forehead?

Reporting by The New York Times has a potential answer.

A Nov. 15 story written by Elizabeth Preston — “How Narwhal the ‘Unicorn’ Puppy May Have Grown a Tail on His Head” ( www.tinyurl.com/vpxd7fr ) — quotes University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine’s Margret Casal as suggesting the protrusion is most likely a “parasitic twin.”

“Regular identical twins form when an embryo splits in half very soon after fertilization. Sometimes, this split happens too late in a pregnancy and the halves don’t fully separate, leading to conjoined twins. Even more rarely, Dr. Casal said, the late split is asymmetrical, meaning one side of the embryo grows into a fully formed individual and the other becomes an extra body part,” the story explained.

Casal further noted a tuft of backward-growing hair above the “tail,” perhaps indicating “a twin’s rear end on Narwhal’s face.”

The 11-week-old puppy’s extra tail is a little more than an inch long and limply hangs from the middle of his forehead. Staff at Mac’s Mission in Jackson took in the pup and his father after they were found abandoned.

Dr. Brian Heuring at Cape Small Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau examined Narwhal — named for a marine mammal with a single tusk growing out of its forehead — and found no danger in allowing the “tail” to remain.

Mac’s, which focuses on animals with special needs, has used the widespread interest in Narwhal to highlight its rescue efforts. The puppy graces the organization’s homepage ( www.iampitbullstrong.com ), with a quote “from” the puppy: “It’s me, Narwhal! I don’t understand what viral is, but my foster mom said my story being viral helps all our special needs dogs here at the Mission. I am super excited for being the poster child for ‘special is awesome.’”

At the website, various pieces of Narwhal “We Believe in Unicorns” merchandise — including clothing, coffee mugs and pillows — are available.

How’s he doing?

Rochelle Steffen, founder, said Narwhal has settled into his new life.