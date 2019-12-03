Adoption is no longer on the table for Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn — Narwhal for short. Instead, Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen will house the beagle-mix puppy herself.

“I had no intention initially of keeping him,” Steffen said. “I didn’t want a puppy.” And beagles weren’t at the top of her list, either.

“I thought I would end up with another really sad bully case, because they’re the most misunderstood,” Steffen said, “But Narwhal is absolutely, exactly what we needed.”

She added, “It’s not just a decision from me. The whole rescue cannot fathom him leaving. We all fell in love with him.”

In the weeks following worldwide attention on Narwhal’s story because of the tail growing between his eyes, more than 300 adoption applications came in, Steffen said.

Their typical adoption process involves thorough vetting, but while that is feasible when fewer than five applications come in for a given dog, 300 applications made it a daunting prospect.

Beyond that, Steffen said some unsettling things have happened.

Online, people have made death threats against the puppy, “stupid, ugly comments about this sweet little puppy who has to have everything in his mouth right now.”

Steffen said she feared exploitation if Narwhal went to someone who might not have the puppy’s best interest at heart.

“If somebody is going to make money off of him, I would love to see it go toward the rescue, and save thousands more dogs,” Steffen said.

People have made “giant” offers to buy him, Steffen said. “But he’s not for sale.”

Steffen said people have shown up at the rescue.

Security measures are in place: cameras, a gate, a sign stating their hours as “by appointment only,” Steffen said.

Narwhal is in sight of Steffen or a trusted volunteer at all times, she said.