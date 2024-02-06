Musings from a window overlooking downtown Cape

It has been a half-year since COVID-19 upended our way of life.

The stretch of time between March and now somehow feels both like an eternity and an instant, but as we attempt to understand the situation and move forward with life. In hindsight, those early days of the pandemic seem drastically different.

During the spring, it felt like only two words were used to described the times -- uncertain and unprecedented.

As students were sent home for what felt like the longest summer break of all time, many adults converted to working remotely from whatever space they had available.

A cloudy sunset hangs above a deserted parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main streets as seen from the second-story window of an apartment Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

From my makeshift workspace in the living room of my second-story downtown apartment near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, I found myself frequently gazing outside as if I were James Stewart's character in the Alfred Hitchcock film "Rear Window," sitting with my camera at the ready in the hopes of witnessing something spectacular.

The city's bustling atmosphere slowly began to resemble a ghost town as stay-at-home orders took hold. As businesses temporarily closed and local residents gained their grasps on the situation, the noisy downtown environment was replaced with a quieter, almost serene feeling.