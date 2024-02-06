All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 12, 2020

Musings from a window overlooking downtown Cape

It has been a half-year since COVID-19 upended our way of life. The stretch of time between March and now somehow feels both like an eternity and an instant, but as we attempt to understand the situation and move forward with life. In hindsight, those early days of the pandemic seem drastically different...

Ben Matthews
Gabriele Ruggieri and his son, Lorenzo, kick a soccer ball in an empty parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main streets Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
Gabriele Ruggieri and his son, Lorenzo, kick a soccer ball in an empty parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main streets Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

It has been a half-year since COVID-19 upended our way of life.

The stretch of time between March and now somehow feels both like an eternity and an instant, but as we attempt to understand the situation and move forward with life. In hindsight, those early days of the pandemic seem drastically different.

During the spring, it felt like only two words were used to described the times -- uncertain and unprecedented.

As students were sent home for what felt like the longest summer break of all time, many adults converted to working remotely from whatever space they had available.

A cloudy sunset hangs above a deserted parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main streets as seen from the second-story window of an apartment Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
A cloudy sunset hangs above a deserted parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main streets as seen from the second-story window of an apartment Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

From my makeshift workspace in the living room of my second-story downtown apartment near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, I found myself frequently gazing outside as if I were James Stewart's character in the Alfred Hitchcock film "Rear Window," sitting with my camera at the ready in the hopes of witnessing something spectacular.

The city's bustling atmosphere slowly began to resemble a ghost town as stay-at-home orders took hold. As businesses temporarily closed and local residents gained their grasps on the situation, the noisy downtown environment was replaced with a quieter, almost serene feeling.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Over the course of about eight weeks spanning mid-March to early May, the area's remaining occupants soon became familiar faces outside my window.

Regular vehicular traffic was replaced with dog walkers and cyclists. A previously-crowded parking lot began to serve as one of the few remaining outdoor exercise areas in town. The decongested sidewalks became an alluring option for skateboarders after the city's skatepark was closed due to COVID-19.

Amidst the stress and disorientation of the early days of the pandemic, these everyday events took on an entirely new feeling. Witnessing physical interaction between two individuals was suddenly uplifting, and seeing two people kiss on the street suddenly felt like seeing a UFO.

A skater performs a trick at the intersection of Broadway and Main streets Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
A skater performs a trick at the intersection of Broadway and Main streets Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Although being forced indoors permeated our lives with feelings of being cramped and isolated, it still felt like there was a brief window during those weeks where our entire community stopped in its tracks and focused on one singular issue.

In those early weeks, seeing people together took on an extra meaning. It taught us new ways to value the people in our households, and it reminded us of the importance of human connection.

During this pause there were undeniable feelings of fear, frustration and loneliness. However, those same feelings helped provide new insights on how important even the smallest everyday interactions can be -- almost as if they were a desperate breath of life during the suffocating circumstances we find ourselves in.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy