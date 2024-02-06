Music for the Mind festival returns to Lake Wappapello

Music for the Mind will be holding its fourth annual festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at The Camp at Lake Wappapello, Missouri.

Stephanie Monroe, executive director of Music for the Mind, started the music and camping festival after losing her husband. Her late husband, Josh, had been a musician, and she felt a music festival seemed the perfect way to help those in need while paying tribute to her husband. With starting Music for the Mind she has created a mission statement for the festival -- to pay forward the love and blessings her family received during the tragic time in their lives to other families who have experienced trauma.

The festival will have a lineup of artists, including headliners, Maggie Rose, who will play both nights, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Other artists scheduled to perform include Lady Couch, Paul McDonald, Adam Chaffins, One Way Traffic, Ivas John Band and Maggie Thorn.

Tickets can be bought for one day or both. One day tickets are $30, and two day tickets are $50. There is a ticket option for a reserved seat for two days, which will have a table with the buyer's name on it for $80. Tickets can be found at eventbrite.com/e/music-for-the-mind-music-camping-festival-august-18-19th-tickets-523934802097. Tickets can be bought day of at the entrance.