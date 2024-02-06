Music for the Mind festival returns to Lake Wappapello

Music for the Mind will be holding its fourth annual festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at The Camp at Lake Wappapello, Missouri.
Stephanie Monroe, executive director of Music for the Mind, started the music and camping festival after losing her husband. Her late husband, Josh, had been a musician, and she felt a music festival seemed the perfect way to help those in need while paying tribute to her husband. With starting Music for the Mind she has created a mission statement for the festival -- to pay forward the love and blessings her family received during the tragic time in their lives to other families who have experienced trauma.
The festival will have a lineup of artists, including headliners, Maggie Rose, who will play both nights, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Other artists scheduled to perform include Lady Couch, Paul McDonald, Adam Chaffins, One Way Traffic, Ivas John Band and Maggie Thorn.
Tickets can be bought for one day or both. One day tickets are $30, and two day tickets are $50. There is a ticket option for a reserved seat for two days, which will have a table with the buyer's name on it for $80. Tickets can be found at eventbrite.com/e/music-for-the-mind-music-camping-festival-august-18-19th-tickets-523934802097. Tickets can be bought day of at the entrance.
Along with music on Saturday, there will be activities for everyone to do included in the ticket price.
Activities include pancake art, yoga and mindful activities for children in the "kids corner". There will also be mental health professionals for those who would like to speak with them during the festival.
"It is our hope that mental wellness will be an important healing process with love offering to help families with their needs during traumatic times or are battling mental illness. Music heals and we hope this charity will honor Josh and help mend the hearts and minds of those that experience the unfortunate," the festival's website states.
For more information on the festival, visit musicforthemind.co.
