NewsAugust 7, 2023

Museum undergoes name change to Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum

This story is updated. What's in a name? Quite a lot, especially if you speak with Charlotte Slinkard and Margaret Ford, curator and director, respectively, of Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., which rebranded this summer from the name the venue had used for 41 years: Cape River Heritage Museum...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Larry Haertling with a 1928 Model A Ford Roadster he restored, Oct. 14 at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have announced the museum at 538 Independence St. has undergone a name change to Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum.
Danny Walter

This story is updated.

What's in a name?

Quite a lot, especially if you speak with Charlotte Slinkard and Margaret Ford, curator and director, respectively, of Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., which rebranded this summer from the name the venue had used for 41 years: Cape River Heritage Museum.

"The museum is more than just the river," Slinkard said.

"The river is important to us but so are our founders and the origins that go back to two Frenchmen, Jean Pierre Girardeau and Louis de Lorimier. They're very important, too, and we do try to emphasize them and their accomplishments here at the museum."

Charlotte Slinkard, left, curator of the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., with Margaret Ford, the museum's director Friday, Aug, 4, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have changed the venue's name from Cape River Heritage Museum to reflect the institution's "broader scope".
Charlotte Slinkard, left, curator of the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., with Margaret Ford, the museum's director Friday, Aug, 4, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have changed the venue's name from Cape River Heritage Museum to reflect the institution's "broader scope".Jeff Long
Charlotte Slinkard, left, curator of the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., with Margaret Ford, the museum's director Friday, Aug, 4, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have changed the venue's name from Cape River Heritage Museum to reflect the institution's "broader scope".
Charlotte Slinkard, left, curator of the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., with Margaret Ford, the museum's director Friday, Aug, 4, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have changed the venue's name from Cape River Heritage Museum to reflect the institution's "broader scope".Jeff Long

Ford said there was another reason for the name change.

"We needed 'Cape Girardeau' in the name so that anywhere in the country people would know it was not just Cape because there's a lot of 'Capes' in the USA," she said.

Additional background

Attaching "Cape" to Girardeau referred to a rock promontory overlooking the Mississippi River, later destroyed by railroad construction.

The settlement now known as Cape Girardeau is said to date from 1793 when the Spanish government, after acquiring Louisiana following the French defeat in the Seven Years' War, granted French-Canadian Louis de Lorimier authority to establish a permanent trading post. Lorimier, founder of the city, had trading privileges and a large tract of land surrounding the post.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Over the years

The June 20 decision by the Cape River Heritage Museum Board of Directors to rebrand the site marks its third name since the institution was founded following America's bicentennial in 1976.

  • Southeast Missouri Museum opened April 7, 1977, at 123 Water St. in Cape Girardeau.
  • Cape River Heritage Museum, opened Oct. 16, 1982, in the former site of the historic Cape Girardeau fire and police station, 538 Independence St.
  • Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., current name.

"The name change reflects the museum's broader scope to better communicate the city's rich and colorful heritage," according to a museum release.

One of the museum's four exhibit halls pays homage to Cape Girardeau's river heritage, while the others are dedicated to additional aspects of city history.

  • Girardeau Room tells the story of the city's origins with attention to Jean Pierre Girardeau and Louis de Lorimier.
  • Hirsch Gallery features permanent displays of Marie Watkins Oliver, Cape Girardeau designer of the Missouri state flag; Louis Houck, historian and railroad builder; plus a special display titled "Is it Victorian or Edwardian?" featuring ladies' clothing of bygone eras.
  • Haertling East Room has vintage automobiles: a 1928 Ford Roadster, on loan from board member Larry Haertling; and a 1935 Rolls Royce, courtesy of Charles Hutson's family.

Of note

Guiding the renamed museum are the members of the Board of Directors: Jo Duff, president; Beverly Hahs, vice president; Mary Rechenburg, secretary; Brad Brune; Larry Haertling; Maxine Hale; Rod Holshouser; Dieter Jedan; and Trish Kell.

Jerry Ford and Bill Slinkard are volunteer docents.

While museum officials have already changed the facility's name, signage will be updated over time, Charlotte Slinkard said.

Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Private tours may be arranged by calling (573) 334-0405 or (573) 335-6459.

Local News
