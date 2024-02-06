Museum undergoes name change to Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum

This story is updated.

What's in a name?

Quite a lot, especially if you speak with Charlotte Slinkard and Margaret Ford, curator and director, respectively, of Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., which rebranded this summer from the name the venue had used for 41 years: Cape River Heritage Museum.

"The museum is more than just the river," Slinkard said.

"The river is important to us but so are our founders and the origins that go back to two Frenchmen, Jean Pierre Girardeau and Louis de Lorimier. They're very important, too, and we do try to emphasize them and their accomplishments here at the museum."

Charlotte Slinkard, left, curator of the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., with Margaret Ford, the museum's director Friday, Aug, 4, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have changed the venue's name from Cape River Heritage Museum to reflect the institution's "broader scope". Jeff Long

Charlotte Slinkard, left, curator of the Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., with Margaret Ford, the museum's director Friday, Aug, 4, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. Museum officials have changed the venue's name from Cape River Heritage Museum to reflect the institution's "broader scope". Jeff Long

Ford said there was another reason for the name change.

"We needed 'Cape Girardeau' in the name so that anywhere in the country people would know it was not just Cape because there's a lot of 'Capes' in the USA," she said.

Additional background

Attaching "Cape" to Girardeau referred to a rock promontory overlooking the Mississippi River, later destroyed by railroad construction.

The settlement now known as Cape Girardeau is said to date from 1793 when the Spanish government, after acquiring Louisiana following the French defeat in the Seven Years' War, granted French-Canadian Louis de Lorimier authority to establish a permanent trading post. Lorimier, founder of the city, had trading privileges and a large tract of land surrounding the post.