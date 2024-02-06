Museum undergoes name change to Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum

This story is updated.
What's in a name?
Quite a lot, especially if you speak with Charlotte Slinkard and Margaret Ford, curator and director, respectively, of Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St., which rebranded this summer from the name the venue had used for 41 years: Cape River Heritage Museum.
"The museum is more than just the river," Slinkard said.
"The river is important to us but so are our founders and the origins that go back to two Frenchmen, Jean Pierre Girardeau and Louis de Lorimier. They're very important, too, and we do try to emphasize them and their accomplishments here at the museum."
Ford said there was another reason for the name change.
"We needed 'Cape Girardeau' in the name so that anywhere in the country people would know it was not just Cape because there's a lot of 'Capes' in the USA," she said.
Attaching "Cape" to Girardeau referred to a rock promontory overlooking the Mississippi River, later destroyed by railroad construction.
The settlement now known as Cape Girardeau is said to date from 1793 when the Spanish government, after acquiring Louisiana following the French defeat in the Seven Years' War, granted French-Canadian Louis de Lorimier authority to establish a permanent trading post. Lorimier, founder of the city, had trading privileges and a large tract of land surrounding the post.
The June 20 decision by the Cape River Heritage Museum Board of Directors to rebrand the site marks its third name since the institution was founded following America's bicentennial in 1976.
"The name change reflects the museum's broader scope to better communicate the city's rich and colorful heritage," according to a museum release.
One of the museum's four exhibit halls pays homage to Cape Girardeau's river heritage, while the others are dedicated to additional aspects of city history.
Guiding the renamed museum are the members of the Board of Directors: Jo Duff, president; Beverly Hahs, vice president; Mary Rechenburg, secretary; Brad Brune; Larry Haertling; Maxine Hale; Rod Holshouser; Dieter Jedan; and Trish Kell.
Jerry Ford and Bill Slinkard are volunteer docents.
While museum officials have already changed the facility's name, signage will be updated over time, Charlotte Slinkard said.
Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Private tours may be arranged by calling (573) 334-0405 or (573) 335-6459.
