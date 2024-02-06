Murder suspect found in Arkansas

Smith and Young have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery in connection to the murder of Anthony Miller. They are being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

The news release said credible information received by authorities led to Smith’s arrest.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to thank our community for coming forward with accurate and timely information regarding this crime and for information that led to the final locations of various suspects,” the release stated. “This matter will continue to be thoroughly investigated and the public is still encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any further information regarding this homicide.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.