Murder charge submitted in Stoddard Co. death

The Stoddard County (Missouri) Major Case was activated Friday evening after the discovery of a deceased male.
Chief deputy Andy Holden with Stoddard County Sheriff's Department said in a news release the department was dispatched to a truck repair business near the intersection of County Road 517 and U.S. 60.
Holden said Franklin J. Morris, 32, was discovered deceased at the scene upon the arrival of the sheriff's department. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad -- consisting of Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Dexter Police Department -- was then activated to investigate the incident.
Holden said during the investigation it was discovered Boyd R. Lippoldt, 41 of Dexter, allegedly intentionally struck Morris with a vehicle causing his injuries. Holden said it was also discovered during the investigation Lippoldt allegedly moved the vehicle used in the incident in an attempt to conceal evidence.
Lippoldt was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold. Holden said multiple charges have been submitted in the case, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated causing a death.
Holden said the investigation is ongoing.
