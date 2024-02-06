All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 10, 2021

Murder charge submitted in Stoddard Co. death

The Stoddard County (Missouri) Major Case was activated Friday evening after the discovery of a deceased male. Chief deputy Andy Holden with Stoddard County Sheriff's Department said in a news release the department was dispatched to a truck repair business near the intersection of County Road 517 and U.S. 60...

Josh Ayers
story image illustation

The Stoddard County (Missouri) Major Case was activated Friday evening after the discovery of a deceased male.

Chief deputy Andy Holden with Stoddard County Sheriff's Department said in a news release the department was dispatched to a truck repair business near the intersection of County Road 517 and U.S. 60.

Holden said Franklin J. Morris, 32, was discovered deceased at the scene upon the arrival of the sheriff's department. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad -- consisting of Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Dexter Police Department -- was then activated to investigate the incident.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image

Holden said during the investigation it was discovered Boyd R. Lippoldt, 41 of Dexter, allegedly intentionally struck Morris with a vehicle causing his injuries. Holden said it was also discovered during the investigation Lippoldt allegedly moved the vehicle used in the incident in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Lippoldt was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold. Holden said multiple charges have been submitted in the case, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated causing a death.

Holden said the investigation is ongoing.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy