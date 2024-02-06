Murder charge submitted in Stoddard Co. death

Holden said during the investigation it was discovered Boyd R. Lippoldt, 41 of Dexter, allegedly intentionally struck Morris with a vehicle causing his injuries. Holden said it was also discovered during the investigation Lippoldt allegedly moved the vehicle used in the incident in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Lippoldt was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold. Holden said multiple charges have been submitted in the case, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and driving while intoxicated causing a death.

Holden said the investigation is ongoing.