NewsAugust 14, 2020

Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic at William, Kingshighway

A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away from the location ...

Ben Matthews
story image illustation
Tom Davis ~ tdavis@semoball.com

A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau.

The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away from the location as members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape County Private Ambulance and multiple wrecking crews responded to the accident.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Cary Dunavan directs traffic away from the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway on Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Cary Dunavan directs traffic away from the scene of a multiple-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway on Thursday in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the crash said the incident occurred after a driver traveling northbound on Kingshighway ran a red light at William Street and multiple people were injured, but police have not released any information on injuries or contributing factors to the crash.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated traffic lanes began reopening at about 11:15 a.m. and the intersection was cleared shortly after.

