Multiple fatalities in separate accidents in Southeast Missouri

State Highway Patrol has responded to a pair of deadly area crashes in the past week that claimed three lives.

Robert L. Collette, 78, of Doniphan, Missouri, died Sunday, Aug. 20, when his 1998 Ford Ranger crossed the center line of state Highway 142, 2 miles west of Doniphan, at 8:50 a.m. and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel Venable, 39, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Venable and his 38-year-old passenger, Amanda Venable, were seriously injured in the accident and were transported to separate hospitals.

Daniel Venable was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Amanda Venable was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Collette was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson.

None of the victims was wearing seat belts.