NewsAugust 23, 2023

Multiple fatalities in separate accidents in Southeast Missouri

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Troop E of state Highway Patrol reports three people were killed in two separate accidents in the past week in Southeast Missoouri.

State Highway Patrol has responded to a pair of deadly area crashes in the past week that claimed three lives.

Robert L. Collette, 78, of Doniphan, Missouri, died Sunday, Aug. 20, when his 1998 Ford Ranger crossed the center line of state Highway 142, 2 miles west of Doniphan, at 8:50 a.m. and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel Venable, 39, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Venable and his 38-year-old passenger, Amanda Venable, were seriously injured in the accident and were transported to separate hospitals.

Daniel Venable was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Amanda Venable was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Collette was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson.

None of the victims was wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles were totaled in the wreck.

Double fatality

On Friday, Aug. 18, two people from Somerset, Kentucky, perished after their 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck at 5:30 p.m. in Mississippi County.

The driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Timmy R. Strunk, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Ghanem Abusbeih.

Strunk's passenger, 57-year-old Karen R. Strunk, was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred on U.S. 62, 3 miles east of Wyatt, Missouri.

The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that collided with the motorcycle, Travis A. Vincent, 42, of Bernie, Missouri, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston, Missouri.

The trio of deaths brings to 41 the number of fatalities investigated so far this calendar year by Troop E of the Highway Patrol.

