NewsJanuary 4, 2022

Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work

Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50 less than the second lowest project offer of $588,043 from Keith Simpson Contracting of Benton...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson Lee, Aiden Kyle, Eli Kyle, Isaiah Randol and Alex Niedbalski stand behind Kinsley Stuart in Jackson City Park. The boys rescued Stuart from a potential drowning in Jackson's Hubble Creek on May 17, 2020.
Jackson Lee, Aiden Kyle, Eli Kyle, Isaiah Randol and Alex Niedbalski stand behind Kinsley Stuart in Jackson City Park. The boys rescued Stuart from a potential drowning in Jackson's Hubble Creek on May 17, 2020.Submitted

Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50.

Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50 less than the second lowest project offer of $588,043 from Keith Simpson Contracting of Benton.

Four higher proposals were received from Jackson's Penzel Construction, Pace Construction of St. Louis, Perryville's Zoellner Construction and Joe's Bridge and Grading of Poplar Bluff.

Poplar Bluff's Smith & Company Engineers, which received the bids on the municipality's behalf, had previously estimated the project cost at $559,150.

Smith & Company, in a Dec. 29 memo to Mayor Dwain Hahs and city aldermen, said it was still gathering information from references and past projects as submitted by Putz.

The low-water crossing on Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park, seen Nov. 17. Six bids have been received by municipal officials to construct a bridge over the spot this year.
The low-water crossing on Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park, seen Nov. 17. Six bids have been received by municipal officials to construct a bridge over the spot this year.Jeff Long

History

Currently, a low water bridge crossing Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park frequently floods after rainfall.

On May 17, 2020, 5-year old Kinsley Stuart was swept under the culvert bridge by a strong current. She was rescued by a group of boys who were playing nearby. Stuart was taken to the Saint Francis Medical Center emergency room and released the next morning without injury.

Other business

  • A resident of the city's Fourth Ward asked aldermen to act to remove a flag from outside a home reading "[Expletive] Biden." City Attorney Curtis O. Poore said he was aware of the situation and his research found "the law is absolutely clear" the municipality has no authority to interfere with the "First Amendment right to free speech" of the flag owner, citing prior decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court. The resident, who said she lives a block away from the house where the flag is displayed, was dissatisfied with Poore's response and said she would be in contact with the national media to air her concerns. Poore said Jackson has a sign ordinance but the law relates only to the size and placement of a placard, not the language on it.

In the aldermanic regular session, the following actions were taken.

  • The Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session were moved from Feb. 21 to 22 in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
  • The annual E-Cycle electronic waste collection event was set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at the Jackson sanitation department building.
  • Aldermen voted to accept Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge's bid of $926,315 for the water system facility plan implementation and East Main Street concrete improvements project, phase 2, project 2C.
  • The annual Park Day event was set to begin at 8 a.m. April 30 at Shelter No. 1 in City Park.
  • A resolution was approved to support a land conservation partnership grant application to the Missouri Department of Conservation for an aerator in Rotary Lake.

In the study session, discussion was held on a site for the Ridge Road Water Tower No. 3.

Additionally, city engineer Anna Bergmark gave an update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued the new permit to the city Oct. 7.

