Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work

Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50.
Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50 less than the second lowest project offer of $588,043 from Keith Simpson Contracting of Benton.
Four higher proposals were received from Jackson's Penzel Construction, Pace Construction of St. Louis, Perryville's Zoellner Construction and Joe's Bridge and Grading of Poplar Bluff.
Poplar Bluff's Smith & Company Engineers, which received the bids on the municipality's behalf, had previously estimated the project cost at $559,150.
Smith & Company, in a Dec. 29 memo to Mayor Dwain Hahs and city aldermen, said it was still gathering information from references and past projects as submitted by Putz.
Currently, a low water bridge crossing Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park frequently floods after rainfall.
On May 17, 2020, 5-year old Kinsley Stuart was swept under the culvert bridge by a strong current. She was rescued by a group of boys who were playing nearby. Stuart was taken to the Saint Francis Medical Center emergency room and released the next morning without injury.
In the aldermanic regular session, the following actions were taken.
In the study session, discussion was held on a site for the Ridge Road Water Tower No. 3.
Additionally, city engineer Anna Bergmark gave an update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued the new permit to the city Oct. 7.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.