Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work

Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50.

Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50 less than the second lowest project offer of $588,043 from Keith Simpson Contracting of Benton.

Four higher proposals were received from Jackson's Penzel Construction, Pace Construction of St. Louis, Perryville's Zoellner Construction and Joe's Bridge and Grading of Poplar Bluff.

Poplar Bluff's Smith & Company Engineers, which received the bids on the municipality's behalf, had previously estimated the project cost at $559,150.

Smith & Company, in a Dec. 29 memo to Mayor Dwain Hahs and city aldermen, said it was still gathering information from references and past projects as submitted by Putz.

The low-water crossing on Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park, seen Nov. 17. Six bids have been received by municipal officials to construct a bridge over the spot this year. Jeff Long

Currently, a low water bridge crossing Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park frequently floods after rainfall.