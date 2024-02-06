All sections
NewsMay 28, 2022

Mulling a solution to prevent future crash damage to uptown Jackson businesses

Accidents happen. Perhaps no one in Jackson's central business district understands a particular circumstance more clearly than Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store at 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, situated between City Hall and Cape Girardeau County Courthouse...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Glass and merchandise cover the floor of Jones Drug Store, 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, after an elderly woman crashed her car through the front of the store Jan. 20, 2021. City aldermen discussed in a May 16 study session how best to prevent damage from such accidents in the future.
Glass and merchandise cover the floor of Jones Drug Store, 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, after an elderly woman crashed her car through the front of the store Jan. 20, 2021. City aldermen discussed in a May 16 study session how best to prevent damage from such accidents in the future.

Accidents happen.

Perhaps no one in Jackson's central business district understands a particular circumstance more clearly than Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store at 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, situated between City Hall and Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

On Jan. 20, 2021, an elderly woman drove her SUV through the pharmacy's entrance.

Her car ended up completely inside Thompson's establishment, narrowly missing a customer before slamming into the counter.

The woman was not hurt.

Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store in Jackson, is asking City Hall to approve a solution to limit damage from future motorist crashes. In January 2021, an SUV crashed into his pharmacy, ending up entirely inside his business. Reportedly, it is the third time for such an accident at the drug store in the past 50 years.
Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store in Jackson, is asking City Hall to approve a solution to limit damage from future motorist crashes. In January 2021, an SUV crashed into his pharmacy, ending up entirely inside his business. Reportedly, it is the third time for such an accident at the drug store in the past 50 years.Southeast Missourian file

The front of Thompson's business was boarded up, while the store remained open, for nearly 14 months until new glass windows were installed in March.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, on three occasions in the past half century, drivers have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into Jones Drug.

Solutions

Evansville, Indiana-based Lochmueller Group, a third-party consultant, was hired by the municipality more than a year ago to arrive at a preferred solution to avoid future damage from crashes -- part of what is being termed "streetscape research."

Lochmueller proposed the following in March 2021: "Parallel parking provides the highest likelihood of preventing buildings from being hit by errant vehicles for the lowest implementation of cost. If the loss of on-street parking on this segment of Court Street is acceptable to the city, and unless the city undertakes a significant streetscape project, then this option is recommended as the most cost-efficient solution that can be quickly implemented."

Thompson, who dislikes the parallel parking idea, initially favored moveable "bollards" to be placed in front of his business. Thompson is on record saying he would not proceed with his own solution without city officials' consent.

One of the definitions for "bollard," found on reliance-foundry.com, is "a short post placed to deflect traffic from an area," adding bollards are used on both land and sea.

Thompson said he understands durable flower boxes -- or planters -- such as exist in front of another uptown business, Accent Security Alarms at 120 E. Adams St. -- are now the top consideration of the city's aldermenic council as barriers to prevent damage from possible future mishaps.

"(I'm) trying to find somebody to make some (planters) for us but no luck so far," Thompson told the Southeast Missourian Friday, adding Jones Drug is prepared to shoulder the cost of planter barriers.

"Based on the information I've seen to-date, I would probably favor flower box planters," said Jackson's newest alderman, Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh, elected in April. "I think (planters) would be more aesthetically pleasing and if necessary, could be moved. Bollards are not a good option due to some basements extending under sidewalks close to the street."

Aldermen discussed solutions to protect Court Street businesses during their May 16 study session, and the matter may arise during the board's next meeting scheduled June 6.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

