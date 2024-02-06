Solutions

Evansville, Indiana-based Lochmueller Group, a third-party consultant, was hired by the municipality more than a year ago to arrive at a preferred solution to avoid future damage from crashes -- part of what is being termed "streetscape research."

Lochmueller proposed the following in March 2021: "Parallel parking provides the highest likelihood of preventing buildings from being hit by errant vehicles for the lowest implementation of cost. If the loss of on-street parking on this segment of Court Street is acceptable to the city, and unless the city undertakes a significant streetscape project, then this option is recommended as the most cost-efficient solution that can be quickly implemented."

Thompson, who dislikes the parallel parking idea, initially favored moveable "bollards" to be placed in front of his business. Thompson is on record saying he would not proceed with his own solution without city officials' consent.

One of the definitions for "bollard," found on reliance-foundry.com, is "a short post placed to deflect traffic from an area," adding bollards are used on both land and sea.

Thompson said he understands durable flower boxes -- or planters -- such as exist in front of another uptown business, Accent Security Alarms at 120 E. Adams St. -- are now the top consideration of the city's aldermenic council as barriers to prevent damage from possible future mishaps.

"(I'm) trying to find somebody to make some (planters) for us but no luck so far," Thompson told the Southeast Missourian Friday, adding Jones Drug is prepared to shoulder the cost of planter barriers.

"Based on the information I've seen to-date, I would probably favor flower box planters," said Jackson's newest alderman, Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh, elected in April. "I think (planters) would be more aesthetically pleasing and if necessary, could be moved. Bollards are not a good option due to some basements extending under sidewalks close to the street."

Aldermen discussed solutions to protect Court Street businesses during their May 16 study session, and the matter may arise during the board's next meeting scheduled June 6.