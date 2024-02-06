Muffler Express closing after 47 years, but memories remain

"What can you say about 47 years at the same place?" Sherry Rowland asked.

The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot.

Rowland has served as president of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair since her husband, Jim, died in 2020. The couple opened their business Jan. 27, 1976. On Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, Rowland will close up shop.

She's been part of the company for its entire 47-year history. It was her husband's brainchild, however.

"My husband had a dream when he got out of the Air Force that he wanted to be his own boss. He ran a Derby station down on Broadway and Caruthers (Avenue) for three or four years. Then he knew he wanted to do this," she recalled. "There was not an independent muffler and brake shop in Cape at the time, and he felt like that was going to be a good way to go."

Muffler Express and Automotive Repair has serviced thousands of vehicles since Jim Rowland started the company in 1976. President Sherry Rowland said each service deck is sized differently to work on vehicles of all shapes and sizes. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Back in the early 1970s, 1205 N. Kingshighway was a vacant field. The Rowlands labored hard, cutting down trees from Jim Rowland's father's farm to construct a four-bay shop.

Four years to the day after their opening, they started work on additional bays and an entire expansion to the shop, which later became its office space.

For the first few years, the shop was part of the Scotti Muffler franchise. When that contract expired, the couple had people from Southeast Missouri State University conduct a feasibility study for a new name. The result became Muffler Express.

In addition to muffler work, employees fixed brakes, front-end systems, shocks, exhausts and suspensions. They changed oil and served as a state inspection site.

The Rowlands advertised Muffler Express services on a sign outside the shop. They added encouraging messages to it whenever they could.

Mary Groseclose has worked on and off at Muffler Express for 35 years. She will be retiring when the shop closes later this month. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

"People read our sign, and we tried to change it once or twice a week. I've actually got a lot of 'thank you' notes where people would actually write a note and say, 'Your sign just keeps me going. I can hardly wait to see what you guys put up next,'" Rowland said. "We felt like we were doing something right."

She collected notes, newspaper clippings, pictures and letters in a series of photo albums. There are photos of work outings, employees' weddings, family gatherings and the shop's construction. There are letters from family members, customers and community groups. There are advertisements from generations ago. They all provide a snapshot of life as told through the people of Muffler Express.