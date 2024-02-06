MSPDO director decries assistance for prosecution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The head of Missouri's public defender system said a suspect in the slaying of a transgender teen should be spared from facing the death sentence if he's convicted because there isn't enough money to adequately defend him.

Missouri State Public Defender Office director Michael Barrett argued this month in a motion filed in Andrew Vrba's first-degree murder case it's not fair the state is stepping in to help county prosecutors while also "depriving the defense of the resources necessary to provide diligent, effective, and conflict-free-representation." The motion is the latest effort to draw attention to funding problems that prompted an ACLU lawsuit and increasingly led Missouri public defenders to turn down new cases.

"Simply put," the motion said, "if the State wishes to have a death penalty, it needs to pay for it."

Vrba is one of four suspects charged in the death of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld, who had been missing for weeks when her burned remains were found in September in the town of Cabool, a rural area about 70 miles east of Springfield. Investigators say her eyes were gouged out and she was stabbed several times, including in the genitals. Authorities in Texas County, Missouri, aren't saying what led to the killing, but have insisted the crime was not motivated by Steinfeld's gender identity.