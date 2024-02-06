Motor fuel tax receipts drop significantly

Every time you put gasoline in your car’s tank, a portion of your purchase goes to the Missouri Department of Revenue in the form of a motor fuel tax.

And if you’re like most drivers in Missouri, you’ve been buying less gasoline because you haven’t been driving as much as you did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the state’s motor fuel tax revenue has dropped significantly in recent months.

A portion of that tax is distributed monthly to cities and counties throughout the state in the form of County Aid Road Trust, or CART, funding to help pay for construction, maintenance and repairs of roads, bridges and highways throughout the state, and for the second straight month the CART payment received by Cape Girardeau County is lower than it was the month before.

At Monday’s County Commission meeting, County Treasurer Roger Hudson said the June CART payment to the county was $64,923.01, almost $12,000 less than May’s payment and 29.9% lower than the $92,595.35 the county received in June 2019.

“It’s only been in the $60,000 range a couple of times ever,” Hudson said following the meeting. The last time, he said, was in February 2009 when the CART payment to Cape County was $65,644.71. Since 2015, monthly CART payments to the county never fell below $80,000, with most in the $90,000 to $100,000 range.

May’s CART payment to the county of $76,515.77 was more than $15,000 lower than the April payment and 20.9% lower than the county received in May 2019 when the county received $96,744.52.

“This is a pretty good indication people aren’t driving to work ... or aren’t working,” Hudson said.