NewsDecember 3, 2024

Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch

Judge Amanda Oesch denies motions in Cape County coroner's civil suit, requesting new hearing dates. Coroner Wavis Jordan's stay and Missouri AG's judgment requests both rejected.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan walks out of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Nov. 21 after a motion hearing on his civil suit in Jackson.
Outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan walks out of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Nov. 21 after a motion hearing on his civil suit in Jackson.Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com, file

Judge Amanda Oesch denied both outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's motion to stay and the Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's motion for judgment on pleadings Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to Oesch's order docket entry, the judge is asking both parties to submit dates of their availability by Tuesday, Dec. 10, for a hearing on the denied motions in December and January. Oesch heard both party's motions at a hearing Nov. 21.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the outgoing Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan filed a motion for a stay on the current civil suit proceedings while he faces a criminal case against him. Assistant Attorney General Miranda Loesch filed a motion for judgment on pleadings on behalf of the Missouri attorney general's office.

According to the docket entry, there wasn't a reason given for both of the motion's denial.

For more information on the motions in Jordan's civil suit, you can read: Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions.

