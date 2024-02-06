Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch

Judge Amanda Oesch denied both outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's motion to stay and the Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's motion for judgment on pleadings Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to Oesch's order docket entry, the judge is asking both parties to submit dates of their availability by Tuesday, Dec. 10, for a hearing on the denied motions in December and January. Oesch heard both party's motions at a hearing Nov. 21.

According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, the outgoing Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan filed a motion for a stay on the current civil suit proceedings while he faces a criminal case against him. Assistant Attorney General Miranda Loesch filed a motion for judgment on pleadings on behalf of the Missouri attorney general's office.