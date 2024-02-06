Mother sues over deadly St. Louis area police chase

REPUBLIC, Mo. - The mother of one of two men killed in a 2016 police pursuit in the St. Louis area is suing.
@body copy:The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Christopher Miles[[OpenSingle]]s mother says allegations that her son and a friend had been seen flaunting handguns in a social media video wasn[[OpenSingle]]t enough reason for St. Louis police to chase them. The pursuit ended with the men[[OpenSingle]]s car crashing into a sport utility vehicle. Miles and the car[[OpenSingle]]s driver, 25-year-old Darnell Brown, were killed. The driver of the SUV survived but sustained burns over two-thirds of his body.
The suit alleges the pursuit did not follow department policy, which forbids pursuits unless police believe a violent felony has occurred. The department said previously that the chase had been approved by a higher-ranking officer.
