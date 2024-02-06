Mother held in child body case sought in 2 Illinois counties

LAS VEGAS -- A mother jailed in Las Vegas awaiting transfer to Illinois to face charges of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in a garage at an abandoned St. Louis-area property had been named in criminal warrants in two Illinois counties, according to documents obtained Wednesday.

Elizabeth Odell-Quate, 35, was arrested June 6 as a fugitive from another state after telling Las Vegas police where the body of her daughter could be found in Centreville, Illinois.

She was initially held on a felony forgery warrant issued in June 2016 in St. Clair County, Illinois. But she and her husband, Jason Scott Quate, 34, now also face felony charges in Illinois of concealing a homicidal death.

The mother also was named in warrant issued in December 2015 on a larceny charge in Madison County, Illinois, where the sheriff's office in Edwardsville told authorities in Las Vegas they wouldn't seek her extradition, records show.

She is referred to in both cases as Elizabeth Quate.

Jason Quate appears in court on child abuse charges Monday in Las Vegas. John Locher ~ Associated Press

She used the name Odell-Quate when she told a Las Vegas judge Monday she won't fight her return in custody before July 12 to Belleville, an impoverished community across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.