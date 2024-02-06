Authorities continue to search for a Dexter mother and daughter who last seen on December 22. According to a release by the Dexter Police Department the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has deactivated in relation to the case.

Authorities viewed video footage collected during the investigation and observed Maria Danella Reyes, her daughter Arynay Reyes-Jurez and the person of interest in the case Esbin Matillas-Martinez leave Reyes' home on South Elm Street in Dexter. They entered a 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Am about 4:30 a.m. The individuals were carrying bags and appeared to be in no distress.