NewsDecember 26, 2019
Mother, daughter from Dexter missing; authorities continue search, seek help
Dexter Statesman

Authorities continue to search for a Dexter mother and daughter who last seen on December 22. According to a release by the Dexter Police Department the Stoddard County Major Case Squad has deactivated in relation to the case.

Authorities viewed video footage collected during the investigation and observed Maria Danella Reyes, her daughter Arynay Reyes-Jurez and the person of interest in the case Esbin Matillas-Martinez leave Reyes' home on South Elm Street in Dexter. They entered a 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Am about 4:30 a.m. The individuals were carrying bags and appeared to be in no distress.

The three individuals purchased drinks at an Advance business about 5:30 a.m. Authorities reviewed video footage from the business and said they appeared to leave on their own accord.

The investigation has determined that the blood discovered inside the residence in Dexter is not related to the three individuals.

Reyes and her daughter are still considered missing and anyone with information please contact the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512 or email; Trevor.pulley@dexterpd.com, Hank.trout@dexterpd.com or Joshua.benton@dexterpd.com.

