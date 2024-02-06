Mother charged in daughter's death

BENTON, Mo. -- The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died Saturday, allegedly at the hands of the mother's live-in boyfriend, has been arrested and charged in connection with the child's death and injuries sustained by another of her children.

Amanda K. Bramlett, 33, of Benton was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly admitted knowing her boyfriend, Raymond Bradley Dejournett, 25, had been abusive to her children in the past. Despite that knowledge, she told authorities she allowed Dejournett to watch her children while she was out of the house Saturday afternoon when Dejournett allegedly caused the death of Kennley Elizabeth Mae Bramlett.

Amanda Bramlett has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury, both in connection with injuries and subsequent death of her daughter. Scott County authorities have also charged her with an additional count of endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in serious physical injury, in connection with injuries sustained by her 5-year-old son between May 1 and June 1.

Dejournett had been charged with two felony counts -- abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. According to Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch, his charges have been amended. He is now charged with child abuse resulting in death, two counts of child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury.

Both Dejournett and Bramlett are being held in the Scott County Jail. Bond for Dejournett has been set at $250,000, while Bramlett's is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Dejournett was arraigned Wednesday while Bramlett's arraignment will probably be next week, according to Scott County Sheriff's Department Capt. Ron Merideth.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Scott County Sheriff's Department, an officer responded to an emergency call at the house shared by Bramlett and Dejournett just outside of Benton on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival he found emergency medical personnel performing first aid on Kennley Bramlett. According to the probable cause statement, the officer observed what he believed to be bruising "all over the child's body from her neck to her knees." the child was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center by ambulance and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Dejournett, according to the probable cause statement, was at the residence and was watching Kennley along with three of her siblings. the children were taken to be medically screened and one of the children, a 5-year-old boy whose name has not been released, was found to have a broken back, according to authorities.