Most counties in region report new coronavirus cases

Most counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Friday, with the biggest number coming from Southern Illinois.
Union County, which has seen its cases balloon in recent weeks to 135, added a dozen cases Friday, according to Southern Seven Health Department. According to Illinois health officials, the virus cases are in the Anna area. All of the new cases involved patients in their 60s or older.
Thirty-seven Union County residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. Four have died.
Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two new cases, bringing the county's total to 57. Forty-six county residents have recovered from the disease, while two have died. Ten county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. Of the county's cases, 24 are in Cape Girardeau and 18 are in Jackson. The remaining 15 are elsewhere in the county.
Scott County Health Department reported two new cases, pushing its total to 91. More than two-thirds of those patients -- 67 -- have recovered. Eight deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19.
Stoddard County also reported two new virus cases. The county has 69 total positive case, and 28 residents have recovered from the virus. Three patients died because of the virus.
Authorities reported one new case in Bollinger County, bringing the total number of cases there to six. Four patients have recovered.
No new cases were reported Friday in Perry County, Missouri -- 48 cases, with 46 recoveries -- or Alexander County, Illinois -- eight cases, with seven recoveries.
