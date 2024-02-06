The 20-person panel appointed by Gov. Mike Parson charged with redrawing Missouri House legislative districts in light of population realignment in the 2020 U.S. census, has come up with two tentative plans — a Democratic version and a Republican alternative.

A final unified plan is due by Jan. 23. If an agreement cannot be reached by that date, the Missouri Supreme Court will appoint appeals court judges to resolve the matter and draw the boundaries.

The boundary map did end up in the hands of judges in the last two redistrictings — in 2011 and 2001.

Michael Moroni of Advance, who is in the private practice of law in Bloomfield, is the only member of the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission from Southeast Missouri.

He said he is not worried about the outcome.

"It is true that there are two different plans, but they are in accord on everything except for four counties, and I feel confident we'll reach an agreement on those," Moroni said Thursday.

The contested counties, Moroni said, are congregated around Missouri's four most populous regions: Jackson (Kansas City); St. Louis County; Boone County (Columbia); and Greene County (Springfield).

"Everybody is negotiating in good faith and I think everybody wants to get an agreement," he said.

The panel continues to meet virtually and in person, and the commission will hold a public hearing on the two plans at 10 a.m. today in Jefferson City to get input, Moroni advised.

The Missouri League of Women Voters asked the commissions in both the House and Senate not to prioritize citizens of voting age in setting district boundaries.

Moroni said the House commission "counted everybody."