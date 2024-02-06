Morel mushroom lovers in Missouri could luck out this spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Fans of morels are salivating thanks to a wet and gradually warming spring in Missouri that promises a bountiful haul of the wild mushrooms.

Ron Cook, who tracks the wild mushrooms, is predicting an "epic morel season in Missouri."

"The conditions are really right for them," Cook said. "The season ahead will be one of our more fruitful ones than we've had in the last couple of years."

Cook monitors morels as they begin to surface across the state and posts a map on his Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page for tens of thousands of followers, noting confirmed sites where hunters have found the delicacies.

He told the Springfield News-Leader the rains and warm weather are creating "ideal conditions" for morels to sprout.