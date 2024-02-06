More virus deaths reported in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties

Several COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region, though health officials noted verifying the cause of death can delay virus-related death reports.

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported an additional six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The deaths bring the county's virus death toll to 159.

Throughout the pandemic, the county has recorded 13,338 virus cases (10,389 confirmed and 2,949 probable). As of Wednesday, there were 138 active virus cases in the county.

Over the past seven days, the county's testing positivity rate was 15.3%, health officials said.