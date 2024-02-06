All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2021
More virus deaths reported in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

Several COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region, though health officials noted verifying the cause of death can delay virus-related death reports.

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported an additional six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The deaths bring the county's virus death toll to 159.

Throughout the pandemic, the county has recorded 13,338 virus cases (10,389 confirmed and 2,949 probable). As of Wednesday, there were 138 active virus cases in the county.

Over the past seven days, the county's testing positivity rate was 15.3%, health officials said.

Scott County's death toll has risen by five to 114.

The county has tallied 6,113 virus cases, and as of Wednesday, there were 32 active virus cases in the county.

Vaccine for children

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced it has adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11 years.

The vaccine for children age 5 to 11 is a smaller dose -- a third of the dosage for individuals 12 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart, for all eligible individuals.

