More than 63K Missouri seniors to lose prescription aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- More than 63,000 low-income Missouri seniors on Saturday will be cut off from state aid that helps pay for prescription medications after lawmakers this year slashed the program in response to sluggish state revenue.

Roughly a quarter of those who had been receiving aid will be cut off, and the state's aging advocates have been bombarded with phone calls from worried seniors wondering how they'll pay for medications.

Under the program, the state pays for half of low-income seniors' prescription copays. The move will affect seniors who make between 85 percent and 185 percent of the federal poverty level -- too much to qualify for Medicaid health benefits. For one person, that's between about $10,200 and $22,300 a year.

Advocates say cuts will mean tough choices for senior Missourians on fixed incomes.

"You make decisions on whether you can afford to take your medication or cut your pills in half or do without something else," Missouri AARP director Craig Eichelman said.

Cuts come amid strained state finances due in part to lower-than-expected revenue, which prompted Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to cut roughly $146 million to balance the budget for the fiscal year that ended Friday. That's on top of about $200 million cut by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon before he left office.

Saturday was the start of the new fiscal year.

Lawmakers passed a bill, still pending on Greitens' desk, that would renew the Missouri Rx program, which was set to expire in August. But legislators dropped about 25 percent of the people who had been receiving state assistance and passed a budget that covers costs only for seniors who qualify for Medicaid.