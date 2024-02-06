More than $320,000 raised by St. Francis for patients, programs

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation recently held its annual Friends Gala and raised an unexpected $320,000 in donations and pledges to be used to benefit patient-assistance and child-education programs, according to a news release.
The event was held at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau with an initial fundraising goal of $200,000, according to the release, to help finance three of the Saint Francis Foundation's programs: the CardiacCare fund, the CancerCare fund and the GoNoodle Children's fund.
The Friends' CardiacCare funds provide help to patients facing cardiac rehabilitation by covering costs for necessary services and equipment patients may otherwise be unable to afford.
The CancerCare helps patients pay for a wide variety of needs including nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging, depending on patients' situation.
The GoNoodle Children's fund, according to the release, provides access to curriculum to emphasize movement and mindfulness through video content designed to stimulate children's brains and bodies. The program serves nearly 35,000 students in 133 elementary schools across 14 Southeast Missouri counties.
According to the release, The Friends of Saint Francis has used some of the funds to donate nearly 1,200 "Hope Bags" to patients in need. Each bag contains items such as journals, pens, blankets, water bottles, ChapStick, digital blood pressure cuffs and digital scales.
Saint Francis Healthcare System serves nearly 713,000 people across Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.