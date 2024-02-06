More than $320,000 raised by St. Francis for patients, programs

Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation recently held its annual Friends Gala and raised an unexpected $320,000 in donations and pledges to be used to benefit patient-assistance and child-education programs, according to a news release.

The event was held at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau with an initial fundraising goal of $200,000, according to the release, to help finance three of the Saint Francis Foundation's programs: the CardiacCare fund, the CancerCare fund and the GoNoodle Children's fund.

The Friends' CardiacCare funds provide help to patients facing cardiac rehabilitation by covering costs for necessary services and equipment patients may otherwise be unable to afford.