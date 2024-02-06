More than 2,000 attend annual Shipyard Music Festival

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect updated ticket sales.)

Julie Palmer was on a blanket reading a selection from the “Outlander” book series Saturday beneath a sunny sky at Shipyard Music and Culture Festival at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau native said she attended Friday night and stayed for several hours.

Dawson Hollow's Kyle Link waves to the crowd while on stage with the band during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

“Then my 11-year-old wanted to come back and hang with friends” on Saturday, she said.

Palmer said her favorite band was Dawson Hollow, which performed Friday evening, but the food offerings were also intriguing.

“I love them. Last night my husband had a sandwich from Gabriel’s Food + Wine,” she said. “I got some tacos from El Sol.”

Diana Kershaw, also of Cape Girardeau, was sitting with her husband, Ken, on the edge of the gazebo at the VIP area several feet from the stage.