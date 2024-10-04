More Medicaid for moms gets nod after abortion deal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — New mothers in Missouri could gain Medicaid health care coverage for up to a year under legislation passed Thursday by the state Senate, part of a national movement of expanded care that began during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill also would extend coverage to those who have miscarriages or abortions necessary to save their lives. Senators passed the legislation only after inserting wording intended to exclude women who get elective abortions. Missouri has banned most abortions since June.

The legislation seeks to add Missouri to a growing list of 28 states and the District of Columbia that have extended Medicaid health care coverage from the typical 60 days up to 12 months after a woman gives birth. The option was made possible under a pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Supporters say it's an important means of keeping both the mother and infant healthy, and of cutting down on mortality rates among new moms.

The Missouri bill, which passed 27-4, now goes to the House for consideration, where a committee endorsed a different version earlier this week. The House bill contains no wording regarding abortions. Both legislative chambers must pass the same version before their session ends in mid-May for a bill to go to the governor for approval.

Democratic Sen. Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County, who voted against the Senate bill, called the abortion-related exclusion a "poison pill" that could jeopardize the necessary approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.