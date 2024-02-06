More details emerge regarding Sunday morning fight in Cape Girardeau

The video shows officers reaching into a yellow SUV and pulling Parker out by her shoulder and arm, but does not indicate what happened immediately before Parker was pulled from the vehicle. Parker immediately was forced into a prone position, with the officer placing his knee in her back. She did not appear to be making an attempt to get up.

The video does not make it clear how many times Parker was stunned. She could be seen writhing as the officer was pulling her shoulder and upper arm toward her back. The officer appeared to be unable to immediately get Parker to straighten her arm as he placed a handcuff on her wrist. In follow-up correspondence with the Southeast Missourian, police spokesman Bobby Newton said the use of force on Parker occurred after two other women were taken into custody for fighting.

"Once they had the two females secured, a large crowd began to form around the officers and throughout the parking lot," Newton wrote. "Per management at the business, officers began telling everyone to leave the premises. Officers ordered individuals to leave or potentially be arrested for trespassing. Latoya Parker began approaching officers and refusing to leave the area. Officers instructed Mrs. Parker to leave on numerous occasions and Mrs. Parker stated she did not have to leave. Mrs. Parker was standing next to the door of her vehicle and as officers approached her in an attempt to place her into custody, Mrs. Parker retreated inside of her vehicle. Officers then removed her from the seat and placed her in handcuffs to take her into custody. Officers pulled Mrs. Parker by her right arm; not by her hair and a taser was deployed due to Mrs. Parker not being compliant. Yes, we stand by our statement of, 'remained outside of her vehicle yelling at the officers, refusing to leave the property.' It wasn't until Mrs. Parker was being taken into custody that she retreated back inside her vehicle."

Officers responded to the scene following a "disturbance," according to a news release. When they arrived, they found Keliah Miles, 24, and Maishael Miles, 26, fighting. An officer deployed a Taser in breaking up that fight as well.

"That officer then stepped away from Maishael and advised her multiple times to place her hands behind her back," the release stated. "Maishael refused to follow the commands given by the officer and the officer deployed his second Taser cartridge striking Maishael and achieving the desired effect and placed her into handcuffs. During the same time, another officer was able to get Keliah placed in handcuffs."

Maishael Miles remained in custody for outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

"There were multiple officers on this call which unfortunately ties up valuable resources for our city," Newton, the public information officer, said. "There is nothing in this incident that indicates officers violated protocol or any department policy."

Two men, Jaysean Owens, 25, of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brian Schumer, 23, of Cape Girardeau were also taken into custody and issued two criminal summonses for resisting arrest and trespass in the first degree.