All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 22, 2017
More charges filed against woman in Fayette, Mo., teen's suicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More charges have been filed against the former manager of a small-town Missouri Dairy Queen accused of bullying a teenage employee so relentlessly, he killed himself. A special prosecutor filed an amended criminal complaint Monday against Harley Branham, 22, of Fayette. ...
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More charges have been filed against the former manager of a small-town Missouri Dairy Queen accused of bullying a teenage employee so relentlessly, he killed himself.

A special prosecutor filed an amended criminal complaint Monday against Harley Branham, 22, of Fayette. It adds two counts each of aggravated stalking, third-degree assault and harassment. She was charged in February with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 21 death of 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner.

The amended complaint alleges Branham harassed and repeatedly called Suttner, causing him "emotional distress," before he fatally shot himself outside his family's home.

Branham's preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week. Her attorney, Jeffrey Hilbrenner, didn't immediately return a phone or email message Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The Howard County coroner sought an official inquest following Suttner's death, which is similar to a grand jury investigation but is public. Such investigations can be sought if a coroner believes a death could be related to a continuing safety and health hazard. In this case, the coroner said he pursued the inquest to publicly acknowledge bullying as a problem.

Branham testified during the inquest she never bullied Suttner, and he seemed not to be bothered by jokes. Other witnesses said he'd been bullied for years at school and at work in Fayette, which is about 100 miles east of Kansas City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jurors concluded Branham "was the principal in the cause of death," and Dairy Queen negligently failed to properly train employees about harassment prevention and resolution, according to the inquest's verdict form. Jurors also found Glasgow Public Schools was "negligent in preventing bullying," although it followed unspecified policies and procedures.

Dairy Queen said in a statement earlier this year a franchisee independently owns and operates the Fayette location. The company had nothing new to release Tuesday.

Suttner's parents, Mike and Angela Suttner, said previously in a statement it is "long overdue that the issue of bullying be brought to light." They're pursuing a discrimination charge against the school district with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

The district's attorney, Conor Neusel, said there had been no reports Suttner was being bullied before his death, and his grades were good. He said Tuesday the "loss of the young man was a tragedy," but added the "actions the coroner have taken have exasperated that."

Follow Heather Hollingsworth on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apheatherh

Pertinent address:

Fayette, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy