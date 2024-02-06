Moms Demand Action, SNAP plan event for gun-violence prevention

Local groups Moms Demand Action and Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) will gather Friday, June 2, for a Wear Orange event to call attention to gun violence.

The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Peace Park, at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to a flyer, this event is a community gathering to honor victims and survivors as they work together to end gun violence.

Leslie Washington, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, is a survivor of gun violence and domestic abuse.

"It's important to get the knowledge and the awareness out because so many things have happened here in Cape Girardeau. The shooting at Hotshots, shooting across the bridge and just various things that have happened," Washington said. "I just want to make people aware that if you step out and if you help, that we hopefully can end this gun violence pandemic."

Wear Orange weekend is June 2 through Sunday, June 4, and is observed across the country. The event started after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed while on a playground in Chicago a week after marching in President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade Jan. 21, 2013.