Mom of two girls found dead charged with assaulting husband

KEARNEY, Mo. -- A Missouri woman whose two young children died after being found unresponsive on July Fourth has been charged with assaulting her husband in the hours before the children were found, according to police records.

Jenna Boedecker was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage, all felonies, after an argument with her husband about alleged infidelity, The Kansas City Star reported.

Investigators said Boedecker found her 2-year-old and newborn daughters unresponsive Wednesday outside a home in a rural area east of Kearney, northeast of Kansas City. Paramedics tried to revive them, but the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't said how the girls died, but said investigators determined the deaths weren't caused by water, road or firearms-related causes.

Investigators initially said foul play wasn't suspected. But Thursday, the Clay County sheriff said a squad of criminal investigators was asked to help with the case. No charges have been filed in the girls' deaths.