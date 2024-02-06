MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss U.S. 61 project in Jackson

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 to discuss improvements to U.S. 61 in Jackson.

Visitors may stop by any time during the meeting — at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson — to discuss the details of the project with the MoDOT project team, a MoDOT news release stated.

The project includes replacing the U.S. 61 bridge over Hubble Creek, adding turn lanes at Mary Street and pavement improvements on U.S. 61 from north of the existing roundabout to Route D.