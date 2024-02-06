MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss U.S. 61 project in Jackson

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 to discuss improvements to U.S. 61 in Jackson.
Visitors may stop by any time during the meeting — at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson — to discuss the details of the project with the MoDOT project team, a MoDOT news release stated.
The project includes replacing the U.S. 61 bridge over Hubble Creek, adding turn lanes at Mary Street and pavement improvements on U.S. 61 from north of the existing roundabout to Route D.
A contract is expected to be let in spring 2023, with construction to begin as early as summer 2023, the release said. As construction is underway to replace the Hubble Creek bridge, the roadway will be closed near the bridge. In addition, there will be road closures with detours onto Interstate 55 and Farmington Road as the existing pavement is replaced. Completion is anticipated in summer 2024.
A project web page with additional information, including the meeting handout and an opportunity to comment, is available at www.modot.org/Jackson61.
For more information, contact MoDOT project manager David Wyman at (573) 380-2913, MoDOT area engineer Chris Crocker at (573) 380-1658 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at (888) 275-6636.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.