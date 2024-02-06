All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 14, 2022

MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss U.S. 61 project in Jackson

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 to discuss improvements to U.S. 61 in Jackson. Visitors may stop by any time during the meeting — at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson — to discuss the details of the project with the MoDOT project team, a MoDOT news release stated...

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 to discuss improvements to U.S. 61 in Jackson.

Visitors may stop by any time during the meeting — at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson — to discuss the details of the project with the MoDOT project team, a MoDOT news release stated.

The project includes replacing the U.S. 61 bridge over Hubble Creek, adding turn lanes at Mary Street and pavement improvements on U.S. 61 from north of the existing roundabout to Route D.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A contract is expected to be let in spring 2023, with construction to begin as early as summer 2023, the release said. As construction is underway to replace the Hubble Creek bridge, the roadway will be closed near the bridge. In addition, there will be road closures with detours onto Interstate 55 and Farmington Road as the existing pavement is replaced. Completion is anticipated in summer 2024.

A project web page with additional information, including the meeting handout and an opportunity to comment, is available at www.modot.org/Jackson61.

For more information, contact MoDOT project manager David Wyman at (573) 380-2913, MoDOT area engineer Chris Crocker at (573) 380-1658 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at (888) 275-6636.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy