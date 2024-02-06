All sections
NewsNovember 17, 2023

MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plans

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of three traffic studies where construction could be done...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Several Jackson residents view proposals for Missouri Department of Transportation construction projects along the Route 61 corridor during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. Representatives from MoDOT were on hand to answer any questions.
Several Jackson residents view proposals for Missouri Department of Transportation construction projects along the Route 61 corridor during a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. Representatives from MoDOT were on hand to answer any questions.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61.

MoDOT representatives displayed maps of three traffic studies where construction could be done.

Each contained various potential plans for how construction could commence in that area.

The longest of these would be a corridor study on U.S. 61 from around Exit 105 near Fruitland south to the Highway 25 intersection in Jackson.

"We're looking at some intersection safety improvements and considering adding a center turn lane through the majority of that corridor," transportation project manager Curt Woolsey said.

Jackson Alderman David Hitt, right, asks MoDOT transportation project manager Curt Woolsey about proposals for U.S. 61 construction at a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson.
Jackson Alderman David Hitt, right, asks MoDOT transportation project manager Curt Woolsey about proposals for U.S. 61 construction at a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson.
Jackson Alderman David Hitt, right, asks MoDOT transportation project manager Curt Woolsey about proposals for U.S. 61 construction at a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson.
Jackson Alderman David Hitt, right, asks MoDOT transportation project manager Curt Woolsey about proposals for U.S. 61 construction at a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson.Christopher Borro

The other studies provided alternatives to the U.S. 61 intersections with Shawnee Boulevard and Donna Drive. Both could be relocated or have new signals added.

"One thing we have tried to do near these interstate interchanges is get the outer roads further from the ramps because when signals are too close together they can get in conflict with each other," Woolsey said.

The main goal of the evening was to get plenty of public input on the various plans. Visitors could note down on comment forms which alternatives they like and what other suggestions they might have.

"Our local drivers have a good idea of how traffic flows," Woolsey said. "We get a lot of good input from the public."

The U.S. 61 corridor and Shawnee Boulevard plans need public input in order to receive funding. The Donna Drive project is already funded with construction slated for 2027.

Pam Masterson, MoDOT right of way manager, greets visitors at the public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. The event lasted from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pam Masterson, MoDOT right of way manager, greets visitors at the public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. The event lasted from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pam Masterson, MoDOT right of way manager, greets visitors at the public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. The event lasted from 4 to 6 p.m.
Pam Masterson, MoDOT right of way manager, greets visitors at the public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. The event lasted from 4 to 6 p.m.Christopher Borro

"We like to get out several years in advance so it's not a surprise to anyone that we have something planned," Woolsey said.

Jackson Alderman David Hitt said the MoDOT representatives were very helpful in explaining the proposals to the public.

"It's interesting stuff, and a lot of this appears to be toward Fruitland, but it's all on Highway 61. There's an awful lot of traffic on Highway 61," he said.

Some of the designs could prove helpful in alleviating the flow of traffic, he added.

Jackson resident Tom Frey said he wanted to make sure none of the proposals increased traffic on Donna Drive.

"From what I'm looking at, it's not going to change our traffic that much. I was concerned they were going to come from (Highway) 25 all the way through ... but they're basically changing the intersection around the parking lots so I'm okay with any of these alternatives."

Local News
