MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plans

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61.

MoDOT representatives displayed maps of three traffic studies where construction could be done.

Each contained various potential plans for how construction could commence in that area.

The longest of these would be a corridor study on U.S. 61 from around Exit 105 near Fruitland south to the Highway 25 intersection in Jackson.

"We're looking at some intersection safety improvements and considering adding a center turn lane through the majority of that corridor," transportation project manager Curt Woolsey said.

Jackson Alderman David Hitt, right, asks MoDOT transportation project manager Curt Woolsey about proposals for U.S. 61 construction at a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson. Christopher Borro

The other studies provided alternatives to the U.S. 61 intersections with Shawnee Boulevard and Donna Drive. Both could be relocated or have new signals added.

"One thing we have tried to do near these interstate interchanges is get the outer roads further from the ramps because when signals are too close together they can get in conflict with each other," Woolsey said.

The main goal of the evening was to get plenty of public input on the various plans. Visitors could note down on comment forms which alternatives they like and what other suggestions they might have.