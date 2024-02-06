MoDOT hires consultant for I-55 Exit 93 project

The Missouri Department of Transportation has hired Garver USA's Kansas City office to help the agency come up with ideas for a reconfigured Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau.

A few years ago, MoDOT was looking at replacing a bridge connecting southbound traffic on Kingshighway to I-55 or Highway 74.

It is a span the department calls a "flyover," noting it is in "poor condition."

The bridge was constructed in 1961 and MoDOT's website indicated the traffic load is more than 6,000 cars per day.

MoDOT project manager Tim Pickett said the agency has a "bigger picture" than merely bridge replacement for the interchange.

"We need Garver to give us eight different concepts from which we'll drill down on four ideas and thoroughly vet them. Once this happens, we'll come to the public in late summer and solicit input," Pickett said.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox told the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) earlier this month city officials are highly interested in whatever plans MoDOT eventually presents.