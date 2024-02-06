Mobile food pantries slated in area

4 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 North Main Street, Perryville, Missouri

4 p.m. today, MRV Banks, 1505 North Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau

9 a.m. Tuesday, BNSF Railroad, VFW Building, 217 South Frisco, Chaffee, Missouri

5 p.m. Friday, Delta Elementary School parking lot, 124 East McKinley Street, Delta

10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Advance United Methodist Church, 202 North Oak Drive, Advance, Missouri

Patrons are asked to attend only the mobile held in the county of residence, and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail to show proof of residence. Patrons are asked to visit only one mobile per month, and receive only one box per household. These drive-through distributions will allow patrons to stay in their vehicles, and patrons are asked to keep a space cleared for the box of food.

Additional information is at www.semofoodbank.org.