June 16, 2020

Mobile food pantries slated in area

Southeast Missourian

Note: This article has been updated to reflect a rescheduled pantry event.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are:

  • 4 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 North Main Street, Perryville, Missouri
  • 4 p.m. today, MRV Banks, 1505 North Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau
  • 9 a.m. Tuesday, BNSF Railroad, VFW Building, 217 South Frisco, Chaffee, Missouri
  • 5 p.m. Friday, Delta Elementary School parking lot, 124 East McKinley Street, Delta
  • 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Advance United Methodist Church, 202 North Oak Drive, Advance, Missouri

Patrons are asked to attend only the mobile held in the county of residence, and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail to show proof of residence. Patrons are asked to visit only one mobile per month, and receive only one box per household. These drive-through distributions will allow patrons to stay in their vehicles, and patrons are asked to keep a space cleared for the box of food.

Additional information is at www.semofoodbank.org.

