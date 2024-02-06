Mobile food pantries slated in area

Note: This article has been updated to reflect a rescheduled pantry event.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled upcoming mobile food pantries in response to COVID-19. Included are:
Patrons are asked to attend only the mobile held in the county of residence, and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail to show proof of residence. Patrons are asked to visit only one mobile per month, and receive only one box per household. These drive-through distributions will allow patrons to stay in their vehicles, and patrons are asked to keep a space cleared for the box of food.
Additional information is at www.semofoodbank.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.