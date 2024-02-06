Mo. sends soldiers to help with La. hurricane recovery

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi -- including all of New Orleans -- were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid Sunday with its 150 mph winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

Parson said he and his wife are praying for Louisiana.

"Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida's devastation and destruction," he said in a statement.