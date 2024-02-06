MO senators filibuster utility rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A small group of determined senators tied up the Missouri Senate on Thursday with a filibuster against legislation rewarding utilities making improvements to their infrastructure with more consistent rate increases on their customers.

The legislation changing the way utilities are regulated drew intense opposition from some senators who said it would drive up costs for millions of residents and businesses. Supporters countered rates are likely to rise anyway and the bill would provide predictability by limiting annual average rate increases to 3 percent.

The Senate began debating the bill around 7 p.m. Wednesday and worked more than 20 hours straight until taking an hour pause and then picking up with the filibuster again around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

The opposition was led by Republican Sens. Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff, Gary Romine of Farmington, and Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph. They were joined Thursday by Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, of University City.

The legislation "will not only raise rates on the little old lady down the street but businesses and industry across the state that provide jobs for our citizens," Romine told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Libla asserted that "money-hungry utilities (are) trying to take unfair advantage" of their customers.

As the filibuster droned on, Gov. Eric Greitens told reporters at the Governor's Mansion he is reserving judgment on the evolving bill but supports "regulatory reform" and the efforts of the bill's lead sponsor.