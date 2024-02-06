Mo. Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators on Tuesday gave first-round approval to a bill to cut state individual income taxes as called for by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The GOP-led Senate's compromise plan would immediately cut the top income tax rate from the current 5.3% down to 4.95%. Parson had asked lawmakers to take the top tax rate to 4.8%.

In his special session call, Parson also directed lawmakers to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. He limited tax cuts to a maximum $700 million price tag per year.

Senators did not debate a separate proposal mirroring Parson's wish list on Tuesday.

Instead, lawmakers moved forward on a plan including the possibility for even deeper tax cuts. Under the Senate's proposal, gradual cuts to the top income tax rate would be triggered by general revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. Income taxes could drop to as low as 4.5% under the measure.