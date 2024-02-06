Mo. Gov. Greitens makes several board, commission appointments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Eric Greitens announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including three new members of the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.

The new members of the coordinating board announced Wednesday are Carl Bolm, the founder and owner of Investa Management; Bobby Robertson, CEO of Omnigo Software and chairman of the board of HEALTHCAREFirst, a healthware software technology company; and Shawn Saale, a lawyer with Saale & Bailey who specializes in estate law, business-succession planning and charitable giving.