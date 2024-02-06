All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2017
Mo. Gov. Greitens makes several board, commission appointments
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Eric Greitens announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including three new members of the Coordinating Board of Higher Education. The new members of the coordinating board announced Wednesday are Carl Bolm, the founder and owner of Investa Management; Bobby Robertson, CEO of Omnigo Software and chairman of the board of HEALTHCAREFirst, a healthware software technology company; and Shawn Saale, a lawyer with Saale & Bailey who specializes in estate law, business-succession planning and charitable giving.
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Eric Greitens announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including three new members of the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.

The new members of the coordinating board announced Wednesday are Carl Bolm, the founder and owner of Investa Management; Bobby Robertson, CEO of Omnigo Software and chairman of the board of HEALTHCAREFirst, a healthware software technology company; and Shawn Saale, a lawyer with Saale & Bailey who specializes in estate law, business-succession planning and charitable giving.

The governor also appointed Claudia Onate Greim and Doug Russell to the State Board of Education. Onate Greim is a compliance counsel for Lockton Cos. Russell is president of Durham Co.

Greitens appointed Daniel Finney III, the principal attorney at Daniel Finney III law firm, to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

State News
