MLK Jr. citywide celebration hosts array of events starting Wednesday

Sunday's community program will feature the Rev. James Turk as keynote speaker. Monday's events will also feature speakers the Rev. Bobby Dean at the breakfast and Elder Courtney Sanders at the luncheon.

People interested in attending either the breakfast or luncheon may reserve a seat by contacting Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or email mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.

There will also be a Humanitarian Day of Giving and Service event held Monday at Osage Centre, 625 N. Kingshighway. According to the Humanitarian Day of Giving and Service news release, items may be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center.

The release shows pictures of canned food, clothing or personal care products as examples of items to be donated.