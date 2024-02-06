All sections
NewsJanuary 14, 2025

MLK Jr. citywide celebration hosts array of events starting Wednesday

The citywide celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 15, featuring a birthday extravaganza, memorial breakfast and a humanitarian luncheon. The events honor MLK Day and the National Day of Service.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Debra Mitchell-Braxton spearheaded the idea for a breakfast in Cape Girardeau to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events to commemorate his civil rights work and humanitarian messages will kick off on his birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Debra Mitchell-Braxton spearheaded the idea for a breakfast in Cape Girardeau to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events to commemorate his civil rights work and humanitarian messages will kick off on his birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 15.Southeast Missourian file

Citywide events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. will start on King's birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Cape Girardeau's citywide celebration includes a birthday extravaganza, a breakfast, a memorial luncheon and a gala. The events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day — which is Monday, Jan. 20 — along with the 31st National Day of Service in honor of King Jr.

According to the citywide celebration news release, the events include:

  • The 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza at 7 p.m Wednesday at Cape Central High School's Kinder Hall Auditorium;
  • The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at St. James AME Church, 516 North St.;
  • The 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.;
  • Prayer for our nation at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Shawnee Park Center;
  • The 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit at noon Monday at Shawnee Park Center;
  • The 27th annual Youth Gala event will be a 4 p.m. Monday at West Park Mall in front of the JCPenney store.
Sunday's community program will feature the Rev. James Turk as keynote speaker. Monday's events will also feature speakers the Rev. Bobby Dean at the breakfast and Elder Courtney Sanders at the luncheon.

People interested in attending either the breakfast or luncheon may reserve a seat by contacting Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or email mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.

There will also be a Humanitarian Day of Giving and Service event held Monday at Osage Centre, 625 N. Kingshighway. According to the Humanitarian Day of Giving and Service news release, items may be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center.

The release shows pictures of canned food, clothing or personal care products as examples of items to be donated.

