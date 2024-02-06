Mizzou libraries seeks book donations amid budget cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri Libraries, responding to the loss of millions of dollars in its budget, is asking book lovers for some help.

Two weeks ago, library officials posted a website with a wish list of more than 400 books they hoped to buy for the libraries but are not able to because of budget cuts. The website gives willing donors a way to buy specific books for teaching and research.

The most expensive is "Complete and Truly Outstanding Works by Homer," which costs $5,250. The least-expensive book on the list is "Another Time, Another Place," by Jessie Kesson, which costs $16.75.

MU Libraries cut $1.2 million in material costs for fiscal 2017 and is facing about $1.3 million in one-time cuts to its collection expenses in fiscal 2018.

MU Libraries buys many academic journals, and the prices for those journals increase every year, spokeswoman Shannon Cary said.