Mizzou announces new grants for low-income students

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri in Columbia plans to guarantee payment of all tuition and fees for every student who qualifies for a federal Pell Grant, with even more financial help for students who qualify for the Honors College.

The school announced a plan Thursday that will cover any gap between the cost of tuition and fees and what is covered by other scholarships for qualifying students, starting in fall 2018. Students in Honors College also would receive other expenses, such as room and board and books.

The program, called the Missouri Land Grant Compact, is open only to Missouri residents.

"This award will have a significant impact on our students and our state," chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. "Today is an investment in Missouri."

The university estimates more than 3,500 students -- or more than 10 percent of the student population -- will benefit. The grants are expected to cost the university about $5 million.