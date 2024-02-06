Mixed reaction at Cape City Council to P&Z members' apology

Two members of Cape Girardeau’s Planning and Zoning Commission sent a formal apology for words spoken off-mic at a P&Z meeting last month that seemed to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement.

P&Z members Tom Welch and Kevin Greaser submitted a two-sentence statement addressed to the commission and to the City Council.

The short missive was read aloud to City Council members meeting in their chambers Monday.

“On July 8, 2020, prior to the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, we had a private conversation and did not realize that the microphone was live. If anything in that conversation offended anyone, we certainly apologize,” the statement said.

Reaction was swift at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“I would have liked to have seen an apology in person,” said 5th Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel.

Shelly Moore, 2nd Ward councilwoman, concurred.

“I think (their) words are a sign of what’s in your heart,” said Moore, the council’s only Black elected member.

“The (offending) words were spoken in a public setting, so the apology should be public, too,” she added.