Mixed reaction at Cape City Council to P&Z members' apology

Two members of Cape Girardeau’s Planning and Zoning Commission sent a formal apology for words spoken off-mic at a P&Z meeting last month that seemed to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement.
P&Z members Tom Welch and Kevin Greaser submitted a two-sentence statement addressed to the commission and to the City Council.
The short missive was read aloud to City Council members meeting in their chambers Monday.
“On July 8, 2020, prior to the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, we had a private conversation and did not realize that the microphone was live. If anything in that conversation offended anyone, we certainly apologize,” the statement said.
Reaction was swift at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“I would have liked to have seen an apology in person,” said 5th Ward Councilwoman Shannon Truxel.
Shelly Moore, 2nd Ward councilwoman, concurred.
“I think (their) words are a sign of what’s in your heart,” said Moore, the council’s only Black elected member.
“The (offending) words were spoken in a public setting, so the apology should be public, too,” she added.
Mayor Bob Fox suggested Welch and Greaser may wish to offer an in-person apology at the next P&Z meeting, scheduled as per the city calendar for 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
“I hope we can look at the actions of a person,” said 4th Ward Councilman Robbie Guard, who lauded the community work Greaser has done with the Salvation Army and United Way, among others.
Patrick Koetting, P&Z vice chairman, who chaired the July 8 meeting, quickly disavowed the remarks of Greaser and Welch on his personal Facebook page.
Mayor Fox made reference to the mandatory face-covering requirement instituted last month by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
“(It’s) beginning to work,” said Fox, mayor since 2018. “As of Aug. 3, there are 14 new cases in the county and 49 people have recovered.”
Fox urged city residents to continue to wear masks, to social distance and to use hand sanitizer.
“If we’ll do those things,” he added, “we’ll get rid of this (COVID-19).”
