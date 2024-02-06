Mitten selected as new SEMO dean of students

Trae Mitten, formerly associate dean of students for student advocacy and support at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named the new dean of students.

Mitten stepped into the role Wednesday, which includes "contributing to the mission and vision of Southeast by serving as the primary advocate for students and their well-being," as well as supervising the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility, the Office of Student Conduct and the LGBTQ Resource Center, according to a university news release.

Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, said the university was fortunate to have an experienced associate dean of students who was prepared to take on the new role.