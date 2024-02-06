Mitten selected as new SEMO dean of students

Trae Mitten, formerly associate dean of students for student advocacy and support at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named the new dean of students.
Mitten stepped into the role Wednesday, which includes "contributing to the mission and vision of Southeast by serving as the primary advocate for students and their well-being," as well as supervising the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility, the Office of Student Conduct and the LGBTQ Resource Center, according to a university news release.
Debbie Below, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, said the university was fortunate to have an experienced associate dean of students who was prepared to take on the new role.
"Trae possesses a collaborative leadership style, a strong commitment to student development and success, and a genuine interest in seeing Southeast prosper," Below said in the release.
Mitten brings more than 20 years of experience in student-centric roles in higher education, according to the release. He began his career at Southeast in 1997 as a graduate assistant for judicial affairs in the Office of Student Development, and served as a crisis coordinator and coordinator of student development and judicial affairs.
He became an assistant dean of students at Purdue University in 2006, and returned to Southeast in 2016 as assistant dean of students and Title IX and civil rights investigator. He was promoted to associate dean of students in August.
"I am very excited to use my new position to provide advocacy and support to all of our students," Mitten said in the release. "I look forward to working with all of our Redhawk students, faculty and staff to make the university a place where everyone is safe, valued and successful."
