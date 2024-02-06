Missouri's only abortion clinic continues fight over license

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's only abortion clinic Tuesday asked a state panel for an extension to continue providing abortions after its license is set to expire Friday.

The state health department last week refused to renew the St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate's license, and a court order protecting abortions at the clinic is set to expire Friday.

If the Administrative Hearing Commission doesn't act before then, Missouri could be the first state without a functional abortion clinic since 1974 -- the year after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nationwide.

"Missouri has 1.1 million women of reproductive age who will have no access to abortion care anywhere in the state if a stay is not granted," attorneys for the clinic wrote in a legal filing to the assigned commissioner, former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointee Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi.

Other services could continue at the clinic if it loses its license to perform abortions.

The state has said concerns about the clinic arose from inspections in March. Among the problems Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services investigators have cited were three "failed abortions" requiring additional surgeries and another leading to life-threatening complications for the mother, The Associated Press reported last week, citing a now-sealed court filing.

Planned Parenthood has said Missouri is using the licensing process as a weapon aimed at halting abortions and sued in response.

A St. Louis judge Monday issued a court order shielding abortions at the clinic through Friday and then kicked the issue to the Administrative Hearing Commission, which handles licensing fights and other disputes between state agencies and businesses.

Commission decisions can later be appealed in court.