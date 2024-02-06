All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 11, 2017

Missouri's new governor temporarily freezes new regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- On his first full day in office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens put a temporary freeze on new government regulations, which he said Tuesday will help businesses. The executive order signed by the Republican bans state agencies from creating new regulations through the end of February. Any proposed new regulations now must first get approval from his office. The order also calls for a review of current regulations...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- On his first full day in office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens put a temporary freeze on new government regulations, which he said Tuesday will help businesses.

The executive order signed by the Republican bans state agencies from creating new regulations through the end of February. Any proposed new regulations now must first get approval from his office. The order also calls for a review of current regulations.

"Burdensome regulations actually hurt businesses, and they hurt families across the state of Missouri," he said in a video announcement first released on Facebook. In the video, he is surrounded by boxes of printed copies of regulations.

Greitens ordered agencies to report whether regulations are necessary, if benefits outweigh costs, can be measured and doesn't "unduly and adversely affect Missouri citizens or customers of the State, or the competitive environment in Missouri."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The review also must include public meetings to give businesses and residents an opportunity to weigh in on whether regulations should be cut.

Agencies must take action to cut regulations that don't meet Greitens' criteria by the end of June 2018.

A 2012 Missouri law already required periodic review of regulations. Greitens' executive order notes those reviews will continue as scheduled.

Former Democratic governor Jay Nixon signed the 2012 measure, which passed with little opposition in the Legislature.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy