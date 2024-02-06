Missouri's high court won't intervene in execution drug case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court won't review a lower court ruling that spares the state's prison system from having to reveal where it gets drugs used in executions, though lawyers pressing for the details plan more appeals using different arguments.

Missouri's high court, without comment Tuesday, rejected a request to review the case from the American Civil Liberties Union, the not-for-profit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and other plaintiffs, including The Associated Press.

The appeal argued the state's source of execution drugs should be disclosed under Missouri's open-records laws.

A lawyer for the media outlets, Bernie Rhodes, said Wednesday they plan to appeal to a circuit court where a judge sided with them last year, this time arguing news agencies have a right to the information under the U.S. Constitution's free-press protections.

"The First Amendment is of no value if you can't get the information to report," Rhodes said, acknowledging the appeals process could take time.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ordered the state in March 2016 to reveal where it gets its pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate the state uses to execute prisoners.