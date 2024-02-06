All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 1, 2017
Missouri's high court won't intervene in execution drug case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court won't review a lower court ruling that spares the state's prison system from having to reveal where it gets drugs used in executions, though lawyers pressing for the details plan more appeals using different arguments...
By JIM SUHR ~ Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court won't review a lower court ruling that spares the state's prison system from having to reveal where it gets drugs used in executions, though lawyers pressing for the details plan more appeals using different arguments.

Missouri's high court, without comment Tuesday, rejected a request to review the case from the American Civil Liberties Union, the not-for-profit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and other plaintiffs, including The Associated Press.

The appeal argued the state's source of execution drugs should be disclosed under Missouri's open-records laws.

A lawyer for the media outlets, Bernie Rhodes, said Wednesday they plan to appeal to a circuit court where a judge sided with them last year, this time arguing news agencies have a right to the information under the U.S. Constitution's free-press protections.

"The First Amendment is of no value if you can't get the information to report," Rhodes said, acknowledging the appeals process could take time.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ordered the state in March 2016 to reveal where it gets its pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate the state uses to execute prisoners.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But in February, a three-judge Missouri Court of Appeals panel overturned Beetem's ruling, concluding that disclosing the identities of "individuals essential to the execution process" could hinder Missouri's ability to execute prisoners.

Corrections officials have refused to disclose who supplies the drug, saying that source is shielded as part of its "execution team."

A message left Wednesday with a department spokesman was not immediately returned. The department routinely has declined to publicly discuss the matter, citing the unresolved litigation.

The sources of the drugs in Missouri and other death-penalty states are widely believed to be compounding pharmacies, which make drugs tailored to a client's specific needs.

Those pharmacies do not face the same approval process or testing standards of larger pharmaceutical companies, which has spawned lawsuits by watchdogs pressing for them to be publicly known and properly scrutinized.

Missouri, which has 26 condemned inmates, next is scheduled to execute Marcellus Williams on Aug. 22 by injection for the 1998 stabbing death of a former newspaper reporter during a suburban St. Louis burglary.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy