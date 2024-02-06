Missouri's Blunt among lawmakers announcing Capitol attack hearings

Missouri’s senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, has joined Michigan’s Gary Peters, Ohio’s Rob Portman and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar in declaring bipartisan hearings will be held in the aftermath of the Wednesday attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C., resulting in violence and vandalism, the deaths of five people and an hourslong delay in certifying the Electoral College vote.

Four died during the daylight assault on the building where the Senate and House meet in their respective chambers.

A fifth fatality, U.S. Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick, was confirmed to have succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.

Friday’s announcement blamed a “criminal mob” who attempted to “subvert American democracy.”

The statement from the four senators, two Republicans and two Democrats, read: