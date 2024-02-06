All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 11, 2021
Missouri's Blunt among lawmakers announcing Capitol attack hearings
Missouri’s senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, has joined Michigan’s Gary Peters, Ohio’s Rob Portman and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar in declaring bipartisan hearings will be held in the aftermath of the Wednesday attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C., resulting in violence and vandalism, the deaths of five people and an hourslong delay in certifying the Electoral College vote...
Southeast Missourian
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

Missouri’s senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, has joined Michigan’s Gary Peters, Ohio’s Rob Portman and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar in declaring bipartisan hearings will be held in the aftermath of the Wednesday attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C., resulting in violence and vandalism, the deaths of five people and an hourslong delay in certifying the Electoral College vote.

Four died during the daylight assault on the building where the Senate and House meet in their respective chambers.

A fifth fatality, U.S. Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick, was confirmed to have succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.

Friday’s announcement blamed a “criminal mob” who attempted to “subvert American democracy.”

The statement from the four senators, two Republicans and two Democrats, read:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Wednesday’s violent and criminal acts directed at our Capitol, a symbol of American democracy, will forever be a stain on our nation’s history.

“Due to the heroic acts of many, the perpetrators of this attack failed to achieve their goal.

“It is our duty as bipartisan leaders of the Senate committees with jurisdiction over homeland security, oversight and Capitol operations to examine the security failures that led to Wednesday’s attack.

“Let us be clear: an attack on the Capitol building is an attack on every American. We plan to conduct oversight and hold bipartisan hearings on these horrific events and work together to make the necessary reforms to ensure this never happens again.”

Blunt (R-Mo.) and Klobuchar (D-Minn.) lead the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, while Peters (D-Mich.) and Portman (R-Ohio) are leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy