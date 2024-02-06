Missouri Western State to begin 'superscoring' applicants

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A university in northwest Missouri has said it's going to start allowing applicants to submit their best college admission test scores from different exam dates.

Missouri Western State University announced last week it will allow incoming freshmen next year to "superscore" their ACT results in an effort to boost the number of students eligible for academic scholarships, the Kansas City Star reported.

The ACT is a standardized college admissions test with English, math, reading and science sections. Students who take the ACT typically receive a composite score, which is a compilation of the results from the individual sections.

Superscoring allows students who have taken the exam more than once to submit their best scores from each of the ACT's four sections regardless of the testing date.

More than 200 schools nationwide allow superscoring for college admission exams, according to the Princeton Review.

School administrators hope the new model will allow more students to qualify for sliding-scale academic scholarships based on their high-school GPA and ACT results at a time when students and educators are grappling with the cost of an education.